BE A RAINBOW

It was 8:25 a.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 to say Mass at San Ramon chapel in Canada, Guam a rainbow appeared so beautifully in the sky. In the bible, God punished humanity with flood resulting to destruction of lives. While we see Divine Justice against the terrible sins mortal beings, yet God’s Divine Mercy was also at work. Noah’s family was spared along with some animals. When the waters receded, God told Noah; “I will establish my covenant with you that never again shall all bodily creatures be destroyed by the waters of the flood. This is the sign that I’m giving for all ages to come… I set my bow in the clouds to serve as a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.” (Genesis 9: 11-13).

In the Old testament there’s a Hebrew word, “Hesed” meaning “ steadfast love, covenant love.” God abides with his promise. He’s dependable. He’s forever merciful.

Another Hebrew word is, “ Rachamim”, meaning, tender love and compassionate love for the suffering.

The eruption of Taal Volcano in Philippines on Sunday afternoon, January 11, 2020 caused deep suffering to thousands of people, turned homes and villages un-inhabitable covered volcanic ashes. Many animals perished, staggering number of displaced and homeless people are scattered everywhere. Towns and villages have become ghost towns. Their once beautiful and flourishing life is now just a memory.

Amid these bleak and uncertain times, there’s a “Rainbow” with its spectral beauty not in the sky, but in the charitable and merciful hearts of people, young and old, who opened their homes to the evacuees, fed and clothed them. Tons of food and various donations from all over the country poured in for the victims of this phenomenal catastrophe.

You’re a “Rainbow” too when you restore relationship with forgiveness. When you encourage someone with hope. You’re a rainbow when you help someone in need. You’re a rainbow being patient with the weak. Your charity towards the poor is a rainbow. Your care to your elderly parents is a rainbow. Your sacrifice for someone’s welfare is a rainbow.

On the flipside, someone said that there’s no better way than to treat someone well who doesn’t deserve it. Your words mean nothing when your actions are the complete opposite. An experience be it bad or good is a lesson. “I cried when I had no shoes but I stopped crying when I saw a man without legs. Life is full of blessings, sometimes we don’t value it.” (Shakespeare). Smile, it makes you attractive, changes your mood, relieves stress and helps you stay positive. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote: “How terribly Satan hates God’s mercy. I see how he opposes this whole work.” (Diary 812).

Pray the Divine Mercy every 3 p.m. Daily pray the Chaplet of Mercy and the Holy Rosary for peace.

Healing Mass at San Vicente Church every Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the anointing of the blessed oil of San Roque and veneration of his sacred relic. Weekly Confession at 5:45 p.m. except Thursday.

Many thanks to Frank and Juanita Guevarra and family for the presentation of the Divine Mercy and veneration of the sacred relic of St. Faustina in their home in Yigo on January 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Many thanks to Anthony and Leeann Pangelinan and family for the presentation of the Divine Mercy and veneration of the sacred relic of St. Faustina in their home in Yona on January 19, 2020, at 5 p.m.Sunday.

To the Divine Mercy Apostolate, thanks for your faithfulness in our Divine Mercy home visitation. May the Lord bless you all abundantly.

