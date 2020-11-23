Bayron seeks postponement of DILG trike ban order

In a letter addressed to DILG regional director Wilhelm Suyko, Mayor Bayron asked for more time to fully comply with the order, citing the local government’s efforts to revive the local economy that has been affected by the global pandemic.

City Mayor Lucilo Bayron has appealed to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to suspend the implementation of its standing order banning tricycles from national highways until January 1 next year, even as city traffic enforcers began this week its strict enforcement.

“In view of the fact that the city has just opened its economic activities which were stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic for quite some time, the undersigned would like to respectfully request for the temporary suspension of such implementation until 1 January 2021,” Bayron said in his letter.

This, after the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), in an advisory issued on November 17, said it will implement the tricycle ban along national roads in the city pursuant to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-036 issued by secretary Eduardo Año on February 19.

The DILG had previous issued three memorandum circulars (MC) ordering the implementation of the trike ban — MC No. 2007-01 dated January 2, 2007; MC No. 2011-68 dated May 19, 2011; and MC No. 2020-4.

City ordinance No. 94-2020, which was supposed to take effect in March 20 20 was put on hold by the city government in view of the pandemic crisis.

The following are the routes in Puerto Princesa City where tricycles are no longer allowed:

Rizal Avenue from Roxas Street to Lagan Street

North national highway from Junction 1 (Capitol) up to Santol Road in Barangay San Jose

South national highway from Junction 3 (Adventist Hospital) up to Taylor Road in Barangay Tiniguiban

Tricycled will be allowed to traverse:

Malvar Street

Portions of Rizal Avenue starting from port area to Roxas Street vice versa

Portions of Rizal Avenue from Lagan Road to Canigaran

From Abanico Road to Crocodile Farm in Barangay Inagawan

Three-wheeled vehicles may also be allowed to cross the following national highway:

Sandoval street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

Roxas Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

Burgos Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

Valencia Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

H. Mendoza crossing J. Rizal Avenue

Lacao Street crossing J. Rizal Avenue

From Malvar Road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Wescom Road (vice versa)

From Libis road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Pineda road (vice versa)

From Castro Road crossing San Pedro National Highway going to Lanzanas Road (vice versa)

From Pagayona Road crossing Puerto Princesa City south national highway in Barangay San Jose going to New Public Market Road (vice versa)

From Manga St. (Caabay Road) crossing Puerto Princesa City south national highway in Barangay San Jose going to Evangelista Street or Dandal Road (vice versa)

Trikes traversing Abanico going to Barangay Inagawan will be allowed along the national highway but only on the outer lanes, as there was no “alternate route”.

A tricycle may traverse or pass through in all thoroughfares in the city, including national roads in case of emergency.

Any person found violating the ordinance will be penalized:

1st offense – P500

2nd offense – P1,500

3rd offense – P3,000

If a person still violates after his 3rd offense, he will be fined P5,000 with possible cancellation of the franchise

(With a report from Jeshyl Guiroy)

