Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron has ordered the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) to process the closure of the Old City Cemetery.

Bayron stated that he followed the City Health Office’s (CHO) recommendation because there is no more space in the cemetery for a new burial.

The order came as Bayron also announced that the new cemetery in Barangay Sta. Lourdes is now open.

“Last week nagbigay din ako ng order para sa closure ng ating old cemetery doon sa bayan, recommendation din ng ating city health dahil puno na talaga. In-order ko din na i-open na ang ating cemetery doon sa Sta Lourdes, may mga nailibing na doon. Sa City Planning asikasuhin natin ‘yong paglinis ng Old Cemetery,” Bayron said.

He likewise instructed the CPDO to copy the formula used by Tagum City for the proper closure of the old cemetery.

The New Public City Cemetery in Barangay Sta Lourdes has been opened for burial and crematory services after its inauguration in January this year.

The crematorium can accommodate up to 24 cadavers a day.

