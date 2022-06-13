City mayor Lucilo Bayron has called for continued coastal clean-up efforts at the Puerto Bay to ensure that its water quality will remain safe to triathletes who will participate in the Ironman 70.3 race slated in November.

During his regular talk on Monday’s flag ceremony, Bayron expressed concern that the bay’s water might be contaminated by pollutants caused mainly by discharges from ships docked at the city port.

“Nagwo-worry ako doon, pero mabuti nasabi nga na lasang dagat pa rin yong ating bay water, hindi naglalasa ng oil o yong mga natatapon galing sa mga barko,” he said.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron speaks to employees of the city government during Monday’s flag ceremony.

He noted a report from Rocky Austria, the city’s sports director, that said athletes who recently practiced swimming in the bay did not report any concern about its water quality.

However, Bayron said continuous coastal cleanup efforts must be conducted to improve its water quality.

“Pero kailangan yata, maglinis tayo talaga,” he told City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) chief Atty. Carlo Gomez. “Kailangan mag-cleanup tayo dyan hanggang dumating yong November.”

Bayron stated that it would be embarrassing for Puerto Princesa if the water quality of the bay is poor.

The swim leg of Ironman 70.3 will start at the baywalk park, where triathletes are going to enter a ramp to commence a 1.9-kilometer single loop (clockwise) swim course.

“Baka mapahiya tayo ay hindi na tayo makaulit sa 2023,” he added.

To date, he claimed that 929 triathletes had registered, which is close to the goal of 1,200 set by the organizers.

He is optimistic that as the day of the triathlon approaches, more participants will sign up and even surpass the target number.