Palawan’s pineapple capital town, Bataraza, celebrated its 60th founding anniversary with a flurry of activities that showcased its vibrant spirit.

Between January 13 and 28, Bataraza witnessed a vibrant series of events that fostered unity and celebration among its residents and visitors, all made possible under the guidance of Mayor Abraham Ibba.

One of the highlights of the anniversary festivities was the 4th Mayor Abe Ibba’s Invitational Basketball Tournament, held at the Old Gymnasium in Bataraza. This competition attracted basketball enthusiasts from Bataraza and neighboring municipalities, including Brooke’s Point, Narra, Sofronio Espanola, and even Puerto Princesa City.

The tournament not only brought excitement to the town but also marked a milestone in Bataraza’s history as it celebrated its 60th year.

The Bataraza National High School and Bataraza Central School made their mark once again by clinching the championship title in the Drum and Lyre Competition for the second consecutive year. Their talent, teamwork, and dedication were on full display, earning them well-deserved recognition.

The Drum and Lyre Competition, held at the Bataraza Coliseum, featured a lineup of participating schools. In the elementary category, schools like Ocayan Integrated School, Narra-Narra Elementary School, Tarusan Elementary School, Igang-Igang Elementary School, and Irene E. Sibullas Memorial Elementary School showcased their musical prowess.

Bataraza Central School emerged as the champion, with Tarusan Elementary School taking the 1st place.

In the secondary category, Bataraza National High School continued its winning streak, securing the championship and sweeping the awards for Best in Performance, Musicality, Choreography, and Costume.

The celebration also included the mesmerizing performances of the MSU & WPU Night at the Bataraza Mini-Coliseum on January 24. Dancers and actors wowed the audience with modern and traditional dances, as well as captivating theater performances. This event added a cultural touch to the anniversary celebration, highlighting the rich heritage of Bataraza.

The Grand Battle of the Bands on January 25 at the Bataraza Coliseum was another crowd-pleaser. Bands from various municipalities, including Air Sentinel Band, Angelenos in Disguise, Areglo Band, Banda Cinco, JC Band, Meteorah Band, and the Mudslide Band, battled it out on stage, displaying their incredible talents and passion for music. The competition was fierce, and the audience was treated to a night of outstanding musical performances.

Other activities to celebrate the town’s anniversary included the Mayor Abe Cup, Agri Trade Fair, Barangay Night with celebrity and Gabi ng Pagkilala, Palawan State University Night, Serbisyo Publiko, Bangkarera, Bloodletting, Tennis and Badminton Tournament, Miss Universe-Philippines Palawan, Motorshow, Mutya ng Bataraza, and Motocross.