Bataraza village receives solar panel set from RTNMC

Community development organizer Jenny dela Vega said that the solar panel would help the barangay to improve the lives and services in the community with 2, 953 population.

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has installed a 1.5 million worth of complete solar panel set in Barangay Ocayan, Bataraza to assist the local government unit in its commitment to providing services to the community.

Community development organizer Jenny dela Vega said that the solar panel would help the barangay to improve the lives and services in the community with 2, 953 population.

“Dati kasi parang generator lang sila ‘yong kanilang pailaw doon unlike dito sa solar na ito syempre hahanapin, iyon ang naging malaking proyekto nila ngayong 2020,” she said.

The budget allotment for the solar panel installation came from the Gotok Limestone Quarry and RTNMC Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) for 2020.

Through the support extended by the mining company to the community, RTNMC expects the improvement of the community’s livelihood through the help of more improved electricity sources in the area.

“ Inaasahan ni RTN na mapalakas pa sana yong pagdating sa kabuhayan, mas mapaganda pa ang pamumuhay nila pagdating nong kinabitan natin sila ng electrification maging maayos at magaan ang pamumuhay nila sa barangay dahil kulang talaga sila sa pailaw,” she said.

She added that the installation of solar panel will cover the barangay proper. The RTNMC had already distributed some solar home kits to sitios covered by the barangay two years ago, she said.

According to barangay captain Danilo Recla, the installation of the solar panel would support the demand in electricity within the community to run the entire barangay site facilities such as barangay hall, health center, elementary school, birthing home, gymnasium, and daycare center.

“Malaking bagay talaga itong solar panel na magpapailaw sa lahat ng facilities dito sa Barangay Ocayan. Ito ay konektado sa lahat ng infra projects dito sa atin,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts