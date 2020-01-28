Bataraza to inaugurate 2-storey tourism office in Buliluyan Port

BATARAZA, Palawan – The municipal government here will inaugurate its two-storey satellite tourism office building at the Port of Buliluyan on January 30 in preparation for tourist influx when the ferry service connecting Palawan to Kudat, Malaysia begins.
Mayor Abraham Ibba said Monday the more than P6-million new building will help promote Bataraza’s tourist destinations, devise campaigns that aim to generate and increase their town’s revenue and provide necessary information to travelers.
He said it will also aid in giving guidance and recommendations to tourists on matters concerning the destinations they want to visit.
“Para maaga pa lang ma-organize na natin kasi ngayon informal pa. Talagang ‘yong mga turista natin ay walang security so makakatulong ito mag-provide ng information sa kanial. Iyong operation na in-and-out, malalaman natin at saka ‘yong mga vans maa-arrange, pati mga bangka,” Ibba said during the 56th Founding Anniversary of Bataraza.
He said the tourism building took around 8 months to build. It will have three personnel from the municipal government to handle daily operations.
Ibba said it will have space for the provincial tourism office and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for the security of tourists.
“Maliit lang ‘yon, six something million ang budget. Maglalagay kami doon ng tatlong tao from the municipal government. Then si province ay makiki-share din doon kasi sa amin ‘yon. Sabi ay pansamantala, gagawa rin sila ng bulding nila doon. Ang PCG natin, pansamantala ay ipapa-share din natin doon para sa security ng mga turista natin,” he said.
Municipal tourism officer Junaide Dawili, meanwhile, said their tourism satellite office can also help provide important information to travelers who go to Onuk Island from Buliluyan Port.
“Meron na kasing mga turista na sa Buliluyan Port nagju-jump off papunta din ng Onuk Island. Bataraza kasi talaga ang panggalingan nila bago makapunta doon kaya makakatulong din ang tourism office sa kanila,” Dawili said.
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry