Bataraza to inaugurate 2-storey tourism office in Buliluyan Port

BATARAZA, Palawan – The municipal government here will inaugurate its two-storey satellite tourism office building at the Port of Buliluyan on January 30 in preparation for tourist influx when the ferry service connecting Palawan to Kudat, Malaysia begins.

Mayor Abraham Ibba said Monday the more than P6-million new building will help promote Bataraza’s tourist destinations, devise campaigns that aim to generate and increase their town’s revenue and provide necessary information to travelers.

He said it will also aid in giving guidance and recommendations to tourists on matters concerning the destinations they want to visit.