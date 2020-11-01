Bataraza to construct new fish port and municipal hall building

Administrative officer Bal Palasigue said that the LGU had already conducted its groundbreaking on October 29 for the construction of the Bataraza fish port with a budget of P150 million and a new municipal hall building with a P130 million allotment.

Bataraza is set to construct two infrastructure projects amidst the pandemic, expecting their completion before 2021 ends.

“Hindi lang siya fish port, at the same time, meron din ito na pinaka-bay walk niya and at the same time ay magiging municipal port na rin siya. Dito rin ito sa barangay Maranggas. Sa tingin namin ay malaking bagay ito kasi maki-cater namin yong mga fisherfolk,” he said.

Palasigue said that around 40 percent of the locals residing in Bataraza is dependent on fishing as their main livelihood.

“Lahat naman ng barangay namin dito ay along the seashore, maliban sa rice farming, nasa 40 percent ‘yong aming fisherfolk. May follow up projects din kami rito katulad ng freezer para matulungan ang huli ng mga fisherfolk namin,” he said.

Palasigue said the town also prioritizes development concerning economic enterprises despite of the ongoing pandemic. He added that the town also set to construct its new three-storey municipal hall building to replace its current building which is used for over 50 years.

The completion of both infrastructure projects are expected to be finished within almost 270 days which is awarded to Cebu-7H Technochem Industries Inc.

“Kahit nasa pandemic tayo, hindi rin kami Dapat mag-stop sa development lalo na ‘yong mga concern sa economic enterprise. Iyon naman aming municipal hall ay kailangan na namin patayuan ng medyo bago-bago, hindi na justified na i-undergo for rehab o repair. Marami na rin bago,” he said.

“Ito ay three-storey building, pang-apat yong rooftop, equipped siya ng solar panel, of course, may water tank din kami sa taas. Hopefully, matuloy pero nakaplano ‘yon na may escalator at elevator. In preparation na matuloy ‘yong aming ina-eye na pagiging city ng Bataraza,” he added.

