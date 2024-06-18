Bataraza National High School (BNHS) emerged victorious in the 2024 Henyo Palaweño High School Quiz Show held Monday, June 17, at the NCCC Convention Hall.

The winning team, composed of students Mudzmar D. Sahiyal, Mel Jansen U. Unarce, and Elleya Bette B. Caralipio, guided by their coach Ramy Dacallos, received a trophy, medals, certificates, and a cash prize of ₱25,000.

Vito Pechangco Memorial National High School from Brooke’s Point secured second place, earning a ₱20,000 cash prize.

Their team included Jasphere E. Ancheta, Rechell Ann M. Basañes, Rio Jane O. Sanchez, and their advisor Coach Irene May Ceralbo.

F. Lagan Sr. Memorial National High School from Roxas took third place, receiving ₱15,000 in cash rewards for their students Hazel L. Llavan, Rhiane Nicole T. Divino, and Edriel Cris A. Iti, under the guidance of Coach Rowena Echague.

In addition to cash prizes, all winners and participants received the book “History of Palawan.”

This year’s Henyo Palaweño saw participation from 23 schools across the province, with 69 students testing their knowledge on Palawan’s history, local government projects, and current events.