Bataraza IP farmers receive farm inputs

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said that the support extended to IP farmers is part of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allotment for livelihood.

Some P43,239 worth of farm inputs were given by Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) as continuous support to the upland rice farming of indigenous people (IP) in Brgy. Malitub, Bataraza.

Community development organizer Adz Adjimin said that the support extended to IP farmers is part of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allotment for livelihood.

“Annually nagtatanim talaga ‘yan sila, iyan talaga ang kabuhayan nila, part na ang kaingin, every year diyan na sila nakadepende sa pagtatanim. Karamihan sa tinatanim nila ay para sa kanila din consumption,” he said.

“May kakulangan din kasi dati wala sila [halos] naha-harvest lalo na kapag may mga peste. Nakaraang taon ay spray can naman ang naibigay namin sa kanila,” he said.

He said that these farm inputs would help to increase the rice production of the IP farmers on the current cropping.

It would also benefit the entire community as the production of farming also supports the household requirements of each family in the community.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts