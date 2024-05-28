A barangay tanod died after his motorcycle was hit by a passenger van along the National Highway, Purok 1, Brgy. Tagumpay, Roxas, in the northern part of Palawan, around 6:42 a.m. on May 28.

The victim was identified as Ronald Rondina, 38, a tanod from Brgy. Caramay, in the same municipality, who was riding a Rusi Swish Mono ZX12 motorcycle. The driver of the van was identified as Jamir Javarez, 28, a resident of Brgy. Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City.

According to the investigation of the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), the accident occurred while Rondina’s motorcycle was being towed by another motorcycle driven by Pio Viray, 39. The victim’s motorcycle reportedly had mechanical issues, so Viray was towing it towards Caramay.

Upon reaching the highway where only one lane was available, the two motorcycles reportedly entered first, but the oncoming van, headed for El Nido, also entered. As a result, the van collided with the motorcycle, causing severe head injuries to the victim.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) responded promptly, and Rondina was rushed to Roxas Medicare Hospital. However, upon arrival, the attending physician declared him dead. The driver of the other motorcycle was unharmed.

The van and its driver are now in the custody of Roxas MPS and may face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.