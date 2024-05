The highly anticipated Baragatan sa Palawan festival is set to kick off with an array of activities, promising entertainment and cultural enrichment for locals and visitors alike. Spanning from June 1 to June 23, the annual celebration will showcase the rich heritage and diverse traditions of Palawan.

The celebration of Baragatan will coincide with the 122nd founding anniversary of Palawan’s civil government. Some of the anticipated activities in the celebration to be held at the Provincial Capitol include the LGU Trade Fair, Caraenan sa Dalan (street food fair), Mutya ng Palawan, float parade, and Saraotan sa Dalan (street dancing competition).

Here’s the schedule for Baragatan sa Palawan, arranged by date, time, event, and venue:

June 1

10:00 AM – POP IDOL AUDITION – SM MALL ACTIVITY CENTER

June 5

8:00 AM – PISTA NG KALIKASAN – PROVINCE WIDE

June 6

8:00 AM – CHILD DEVELOPMENT WORKERS ANNUAL CONVENTION – ASTURIAS HOTEL

7:00 PM – OPENING OF ART FAIR SA BARAGATAN – LEGISLATIVE BLDG

June 7

4:00 PM – EUCHARISTIC CELEBRATION & BLESSING OF BOOTHS – GAZEBO

9:00 AM onwards:

BARAGATAN INTER-LGU BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT – CONVENTION CENTER

IP TRIBAL VILLAGE – CAPITOL COMPOUND

LGU TRADE FAIR – CAPITOL COMPOUND

CARAENAN SA DALAN W/ KONSYERTO SA BARAGATAN – FERNANDEZ STREET

MERIENDAHAN SA BARAGATAN – CAPITOL COMPOUND

HALAMANAN SA BARAGATAN (GARDEN SHOW) – CAPITOL COMPOUND

PRIVATE TRADE FAIR – CAPITOL COMPOUND

PALAWAN SOUVENIR TRADE FAIR – CAPITOL COMPOUND

ARTS EXHIBIT – CAPITOL COMPOUND

ARTS COMPETITION – CAPITOL COMPOUND

June 8-9

8:00 AM – CHATTER’S THERAPY CENTER – FREE CLINIC FOR PALAWEÑO PWD – VJR HALL/SAN VICENTE

June 9

7:00 PM – ELITISTA MODELLING WORKSHOP – VJR HALL

June 10

8:00 AM – FILIPINO BRAND OF SERVICE EXCELLENCE TRAINING FOR CAPITOL EMPLOYEES – VJR HALL

10:00 AM – 1ST SPS NATIONAL INVITATIONAL TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT – ROBINSONS ACTIVITY AREA

June 10-12

8:00 AM – 4TH BARAGATAN INTER-MUNICIPALITY FUTSAL TOURNAMENT – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 11-13

9:00 AM – PALAWAN HOSPITALITY TRADE SHOW – GAZEBO

June 12

2:00 PM – BUSINESS TO BUSINESS – VJR HALL

June 13

1:00 PM – DRUM & LYRE COMPETITION – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

1:00 PM – MUTYA NG PALAWAN SASHING & PRESS PRESENTATION – SM MALL

7:00 PM – SENIOR CITIZENS NIGHT 2024 – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 14

8:00 AM – MISA NG PASASALAMAT AT PAGKAKAISA – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

9:00 AM – BARAGATAN FESTIVAL GRAND OPENING PROGRAM – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

1:00 PM – PARADA NG MGA PALAWEÑO – PUERTO PRINCESA BAYWALK – CAPITOL

8:00 PM – SPONSOR’S NIGHT-CBNC – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

Throughout June 14-23:

10:00 AM – LAUNCHING OF FEEL I! REEL IT!

10:00 AM – SELFIE NA, GROUFIE PA

8:00 AM onwards – BADMINTON – ESJ BADMINTON COURT

June 15

7:00 PM – TUNOG PALAWAN- SONG WRITING CONTEST FINALS – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

7:00 PM – EVENING WITH THE CLASSICS XIV – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 16

8:00 AM – BARANGAY VETERINARY AIDE CONVENTION – VJR HALL

7:00 PM – PALAWAN POP IDOL GRAND FINALS – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

Throughout June 16-20:

8:00 AM – PARABUTILAN SA BARAGATAN INTER-MUNICIPALITY YOUTH LEVEL OPEN AMATEUR BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP SOLIDARITY MEETING – GAZEBO

June 17

9:00 AM – SCHOOL-BASED MECHATRONICS, AUTONOMOUS ROBOTICS & RESEARCH TOURNAMENT IN PALAWAN 2024 (SMARRT PALAWAN 2024) – NCCC MALL ACTIVITY CENTER

9:00 AM – HENYO PALAWENO – NCCC MALL ACTIVITY CENTER

6:00 PM – ISLA PELIKULA FILM FESTIVAL SA BARAGATAN – CARAENAN

June 18

9:00 AM – BARAGATAN SA PANLALAWIGANG PIITAN (DANCE CONTEST & CHORALE COMPETITION) – PROVINCIAL JAIL

7:00 PM – VDMS GABI NG PARANGAL – VJR HALL

7:00 PM – GABI Y ANG KOLTORANG PALAWENO – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

8:00 PM – GABI NG KULTURANG PILIPINO – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 18-19

10:00 AM – BARAGATAN INTER-LGU BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 19

8:00 AM – PESO JOB FAIR – SM ACTIVITY CENTER

7:00 PM – 1ST BURUNYUGAN CHOIR FESTIVAL SA BARAGATAN – DON VICENTE PARK

Throughout June 19-20:

8:00 AM – 1ST PALAWAN COOPERATIVE TRI-PARTITE CONFERENCE – VJR HALL

June 20

8:00 AM – INDAKAN DANCE WORKSHOP – SM ACTIVITY CENTER

8:00 AM – 3RD PALAWAN JUNIOR AUXILIARY RESCUE OLYMPICS – PDRRMO HEADQUARTERS, IRAWAN

10:00 AM – DOG SHOW – ROBINSON’S ACTIVITY AREA

7:00 PM – MUTYA NG PALAWAN PRELIMINARY COMPETITION – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 21

8:00 AM – ARAW NG MGA BATANG ANGHAL – SM ACTIVITY CENTER

10:00 AM – SHOW MO, PET MO – ROBINSON’S ACTIVITY AREA

1:00 PM – MUTYA NG PALAWAN PRE-JUDGING – TBA

7:00 PM – INDAKAN SA DALAN DANCE CONCERT – CARAENAN

7:00 PM – SPONSOR’S NIGHT – GSM – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

June 21-23

8:00 AM – LAWN TENNIS TOURNAMENT – TBA

June 22

8:00 AM – AIRSOFT COMPETITION – SPORTS COMPLEX

10:00 AM – INDAKAN DANCE WORKSHOP – SM ACTIVITY CENTER

7:00 PM – MUTYA NG PALAWAN GRAND CORONATION NIGHT – PGP CONVENTION CENTER

7:00 PM – COCA COLA NIGHT – CARAENAN

June 22-23

8:00 AM – 4TH BARAGATAN OPEN FRISBEE COMPETITION – SPORTS COMPLEX

June 23