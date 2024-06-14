The Float Parade Competition will be showcased again as part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2024, coinciding with the celebration of the 122nd anniversary of the establishment of the Civil Government of Palawan.

All the floats will be seen today, June 14, at 1 p.m., starting at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral and proceeding to the Provincial Capitol.

The competition is divided into three categories: LGU Mainland, LGU Island, and Open Category.

LGU Mainland

San Vicente Taytay Aborlan Rizal Quezon El Nido Brooke’s Point S. Española Narra Roxas Bataraza

LGU Island

Balabac Cuyo Kalayaan Culion Araceli Cagayancillo Agutaya Magsaysay Dumaran

Open Category