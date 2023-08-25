Merchants from the Caraenan sa Balayong food fair at Balayong People’s Park have collaborated with the Sugod 2 community in Brgy. Cabayugan to combat single-use plastic usage by promoting bamboo straw usage.

Remedios Biag mentioned that their group, with assistance from the city government’s Negosyo Center, has contributed P30,000 to support the community that will supply them with bamboo straws.

“Dahil sa tinutulungan kami ng city government, ng Negosyo Center, dumating sa point na kailangan na naming i-implement yung city ordinance [against single-use plastics] sa mga sarili namin. Kasi nakakahiya kung lalabag tayo sa protocol ng gobyerno na tinutulungan na tayo, gumagawa pa tayo ng labag sa batas,” she stressed.

“Yun din yung nag encourage sa amin na yung pagtulong nila sa amin, binabalik din namin sa community,” she added

As part of the activities commemorating 400 years of Christianity in the province, the group will employ an initial batch of 10,000 bamboo straws provided by the community.

Remedios hopes to sustain this partnership for their participation in other city events. She also emphasized that this effort represents their support for the city’s advocacy.

“[By doing this,] Makakatulong tayo sa City Ordinance ng government natin [against single-use plastics]. Kailangan tayo na din yung mag umpisa kasi kung hindi natin uumpisahan, yung iba hindi na talaga susunod. Kasi marami pa rin talaga yung lumalabag sa city ordinance,”she said.

“Kami bilang nakapwesto dito sa Balayong People’s Park, gusto namin ipaalam sa lahat sa susunod na talaga kami sa advocacy na ito,” she added.

Community livelihood

Before the pandemic, female members of the Sugod 2 community in Brgy. Cabayugan had been manufacturing bamboo straws for local hotels in the area, aided by the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park Community Development Program.

The initiative provides an extra source of income for the community, which was previously heavily reliant on the area’s natural resources.

“By providing additional livelihood sa ating community members sa Sugod 2, naiiwas natin sila sa paggawa ng mga aktibidad na makakasira sa ating kalikasan kagaya ng pamumutol ng kahoy at pagkakaingin,” said Park Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang.

Maclang stressed that the community is living within the watershed that provides water to them and the whole park.

“Yung tubig na dumadaloy sa underground river, dyan nangagaling sa watershed. So nakatulong na tayo sa kabuhayan nila, napangalagaan pa natin ang kaliksan,” she explained.

Earlier, the United Nations Development Program has donated tools and equipment to support the community in their bamboo straw production.

Community member Irmanita Palsario was thankful for the opportunities given to them through bamboo straw production.

“Malaking tulong po para sa aming mga kababaihan. Malaking tulong po sa mga pamilya namin kasi syempre po pag wala kang trabaho talaga, aasa ka lang sa padre de pamilya, hirap din talaga,” she expressed.

“Nakahinga kami ng maluwag dahil sa bamboo straw kasi kahit nasa bahay kami, may kinikita kami,” she added.