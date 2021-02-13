Backride Palawan denies operating again

Local transport company Backride Palawan, known for its motorcycle ride-sharing services, denied allegations that some of its riders are still offering their rides despite being ordered to cease operations by the Puerto Princesa City government.

In a text message to Palawan News on Thursday, a representative using their official contact number maintained that they are only offering delivery services and are following the orders issued to them by the city council.

“Hindi kami nag-o-operate, ang amin is parcel and delivery. At noong inutusan kami na mag-stop, nag-stop kami,” the message read.

The representative added that they are currently securing permits to operate legally in the city. According to councilor Roy Ventura, the Backride Palawan has a permit only for the delivery of goods and not as a ride-sharing service. The company also needs to secure a franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“Busy kami mag-asikaso sa mga papel na kailangan namin para makapag-operate,” the company’s message added.

Early this week, the city council ordered the company to cease their ride-sharing operations until all proper permits pertaining to its ride-sharing services aere secured. The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) also encouraged the company to do its part in securing all the needed papers.

However, Palawan News received reports from various Puerto Princesa City residents saying that Backride riders, allegedly have still been offering their services by approaching potential passengers instead of using the app. Their mobile app is also still active. They also don’t wear their uniforms in order for them not to be recognized.

The representative did not reply when asked if these reports were true.

Meanwhile, the HPG warned that if any of the company’s riders are caught still offering their ride-sharing services, the company could be fined for operating as “colorum.”

“If ever maaktuhan namin na continuous ang operation nila, papasok talaga sila sa colorum operation. Mapepenalize sila ng P5,000 at mai-impound ang sasakyan nila,” said P/SMS Jason Altarejos, spokesperson of HPG based in Palawan.

Altarejos also advised the public not to avail of any offered ride-sharing services until the company completes all its needed permits.

“Sa ating community, mag-ingat tayo dahil walang legalidad ang Backride Palawan. Kung ano’t-anuman ang mangyari, huwag naman sana, ay wala tayong mahahabol na kahit anong insurance. Pinaalalahanan ng ibayong pag-ingat ng mga mamayan,” he added.

