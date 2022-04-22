The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has deferred its cease and desist (CDO) order against Ten Knots Philippines, Inc. (TKPI), a subsidiary of the Ayala group of companies and operator of luxury resorts and properties based in El Nido.

TKPI was issued a CDO on March 7 for allegedly failing to secure free prior and informed consent (FPIC) from a Tagbanua group claiming ancestral domain over one of its properties in Barangays Villa Libertad and Pasadeña.

An official letter signed by NCIP provincial officer Atty. Jansen Jontila obtained by Palawan News from a source confirmed the deferment. The letter was also coursed through the Philippine National Police, via PNP Palawan provincial director PCol. Adonis de Guzman and El Nido municipal PNP chief PMaj. Rex Vilches.

“We would like to inform you that as a result of the meeting with NCIP Commission En Banc, we will be deferring the implementation/enforcement of the said CDO until further notice. We will be communicating with your office again once the matter has been settled,” the letter read.

- Advertisement -

The deferment letter was also coursed through the PNP because police assistance was reportedly requested by the NCIP for the implementation for the CDO. The letter stated that enforcement was scheduled for April 23, 10AM.

Palawan News is currently seeking further comment from TKPI’s legal counsel.