AVPP to lead ‘Feast of White Nazarene’ in Puerto Princesa

White Nazarene camarero JR Palanca Golifardo said prayers during the event will be dedicated to the healing of the world and for the end of the pandemic crisis.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) will lead the annual Feast of White Nazarene on Saturday, removing some traditional activities like the “pahalik” and procession to comply with COVID-related health protocols.

White Nazarene camarero JR Palanca Golifardo said prayers during the event will be dedicated to the healing of the world and for the end of the pandemic crisis.

“Medyo kakaiba ang selebrasyon natin ngayon dahil wala ‘yong nakagisnan natin na pahalik, procession, pagpapapahid ng mga panyo sa ating Nazareno. Magkakaroon ng banal na misa sa hapon na susundan ng motorcade instead na ipo-prosisyon natin para hindi tayo masyadong crowded. Ini-encourage natin ang ating mga kababayan na wala muna hahawak, hahalik o pupunas sa Poon para maiwasan natin ang pagkakahawa-hawa or as part ng health protocol,” he said.

Golifardo said that the changes to be observed in this year’s celebration is part of the new normal for Catholic devotees.

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral Parish (ICCP) would only accommodate around 300 churchgoers during the celebration, according to his estimation as per compliance with physical distancing. The temperatures and records will be checked for the purpose of contract tracing before entering the church.

Even with the existing pandemic, Golifardo said that there will be no reduction to the devotees of the White Nazarene who will join the celebration as online platforms like live streaming will also be offered to the public.

“Inaasahan natin na ang mga deboto natin ay makikiisa rin sa pamamagitan ng online platforms na gagamitin. Kahit na may pandemic ay patuloy pa rin ang ating pagdidebosyon sabi nga ni Cardinal Tagle, ang tunay na nagdidebosyon ay nagmamahal pero ‘yong isang panatiko, kapag hindi nabigay ‘yong kahilingan ay titigil ka na kaagad,” he said.

The mass will start at 4:00 pm to be followed by a motorcade which route will be shortened to avoid the flock of devotees.

“Hindi natin idi-display ang imahe sa altar, ang idi-display lang sa altar ay ‘yong picture ng Nazareno na nakita siya na hindi siya nasunog sa Cathedral. Ang ilalabas (sa motorcade) ay ‘yong rebulto niya,” he said.

“Ini-encourage natin ang mga deboto natin sa Poong Nazareno na sundin pa rin natin ang mga panuntunan na binigay ng ating kinauukulan patungkol sa public minimum health standards. Gusto man natin makiisa sa debosyon na ito pero may mga limitasyon din tayo na kailangan sundin like pagsuot ng face mask, face shield at social distancing, iyon pa rin ang mas priority natin at may online platforms naman tayo,” he added.

The White Nazarene in Puerto Princesa was discovered after Americans found the lifesize Nazarene inside the Cathedral that was bombed during World War II. It was documented in 1944 by an unknown photographer. Locals started to become devoted to the White Nazarene after its discovery.

Golifardo previously stated that the White Nazarene also symbolizes the daily lives of the poor and their faith in the Nazarene is similar to the devotion to the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila every January 9.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts