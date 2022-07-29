- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday called on the public to avoid speculations on the attack that resulted in the death of the father of the suspect in the July 24 shooting at the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

“So far, it is speculative to assume its direct relation to the shooting incident that happened last Sunday at the Ateneo de Manila University,” PNP public information office chief, Brig. Roderick Alba said in a press statement.

He said the Lamitan City, Basilan police is now investigating the incident.

In a spot report, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the victim, Rolando Yumol, 69, was standing in front of his house on Rizal St., Barangay Maganda in Lamitan City when two motorcycle-riding suspects shot him shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

The victim, a retired police officer, was declared dead on arrival at the Lamitan District Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

Recovered from the crime scene were three empty caliber .45 shells and a caliber .45 pistol taken from the victim’s possession.

Rolando’s son, Chao Tiao, a physician, was indicted by Quezon City prosecutors on charges of murder and frustrated murder for gunning down former Lamitan City mayor Rosita Furigay, her executive assistant Victor Capistrano and security Jeneven Bandiala ahead of the commencement rites of the Ateneo Law School.

Furigay’s daughter Hannah was hurt in the attack.

