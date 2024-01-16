Personnel of the Monitoring and Enforcement Section of Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff District Management Division Calamian (PCSDS DMD-Calamian) confiscated 18 regular-sized live “suno,” one oversized live fish measuring 51 cm, and four from an unidentified suspect in Coron town last Monday, January 15.

The live fish were confiscated as the PCSDS-DMD intensified its campaign against illegal wildlife activities in the Calamian area.

PCSDS said in a report that DMD Calamian personnel seized the illegal fish after the suspect failed to present a valid Wildlife Special Use Permit RFF for suno and a valid Wildlife Special Use Permit as required under PCSD Administrative Order No. 12, emphasizing the importance of adhering to wildlife protection regulations.

Authorities are now preparing charges for violations of provisions of Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and other related PCSD regulations.

The confiscated live fish were immediately released at the Siete Pecados Marine Park in Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, in coordination with the Siete Pecados Management.