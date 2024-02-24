A buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Libis, Culion, Palawan, on February 22, resulted in the arrest of an individual.

The suspect, known as Alias Zaldy, 50, a resident of Barangay Osmeña in the said town, was apprehended by the Culion Municipal Police Station (MPS) in collaboration with the personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Mimaropa.

During the operation, a poseur buyer acquired one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance, believed to be shabu, weighing approximately 0.080 grams and valued at ₱2,000.

Additionally, confiscated from his possession were 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, an empty transparent plastic sachet, a pink empty transparent plastic sachet, 10 Omega cutting disks, four pieces of ₱5 coins, six pieces ₱1 coins, two pieces of ₱1,000 bills, seven pieces of ₱100 bills, and a ₱1,000 and a ₱500 bill used as boodle money.

The apprehended suspect and the confiscated items were taken into custody for further legal proceedings.