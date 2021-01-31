Authorities nab two suspected drug dealers in Narra

Joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Palawan, Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) arrested two suspected drug pushers in a buy-bust operation in Carandang Street, Barangay Antipuluan, Narra on January 30.

The suspects were identified as Ervin Valencia Covey, 35, tricycle driver and a resident of the said place, and Christine Joy Tatoy, 25, a resident of Brgy. Panacan also in Narra.

A PDEA agent said aside from the drugs used in the buy-bust, they also recovered other suspected shabu from the suspects.

“‘Yung nabili naming, nasa 2.5 grams ‘yun, worth P21,000. Tapos noong nakuha na namin sila, nagkahabulan pa. Nang maabutan namin sila, marami pa silang for delivery, na mga more or less nasa 75 grams, at nasa P600,000,” the agent said.

Authorities are now trying to find out about the possible sources of the suspects who are known to have been involved in illegal drugs trade in the past. “Si Covey, matagal na involve sa drugs. may existing warrant of arrest pa ito, na-operate na ito ng Narra MPS last year pero nakatakas,” the agent stated

The suspects will be charged for alleged violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.