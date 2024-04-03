Joint operatives from the Coast Guard Sub-station Agutaya (CGSSA) and Bantay Dagat apprehended several individuals suspected to be conducting illegal fishing activities in the waters of Barangay Diit, Agutaya, on Monday, April 1.

A report from the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD-Pal) said the team was conducting regular maritime patrol operations when they chanced upon a motor banca MBCA Carlo with five crew members on board while fishing without proper navigation lights approximately 5 nautical miles northeast of said barangay.

When the operatives got closer for further inspection, they discovered illegal fishing paraphernalia that included an air compressor used as a breathing apparatus and other fishing equipment, in violation of Municipal Ordinance No. 29, Series of 2019.

The apprehended suspects and the confiscated boat and air compressor were then brought to Agutaya for further investigation and proper disposition for the filing of appropriate charges.