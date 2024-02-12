Local law enforcement authorities discovered an illegal logging activity in Sitio Marirong, Brgy. Suwangan, Quezon, Palawan, on Monday, February 12.

This is the result of a joint operation led by the Coast Guard Station together with the DENR, Bantay Dagat, PNP Maritime Group, and barangay officials based on intelligence reports regarding illegal mangrove logging.

During the operation, approximately 15 cubic meters of illegally felled mangrove trees were discovered, but no suspects were apprehended at the scene.

DENR Quezon has initiated an investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the illegal activity.