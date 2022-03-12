Regional anti-illegal drugs operatives collared two drug pushers in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sinandigan, Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro, Thursday evening, March 10.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA identified the suspects in a statement released Friday as Ammar Arago Marquez, 41, electrician, a high-value individual (HVI), and Noriel Arago Lopez, 42, a fisherman.

They were nabbed after allegedly selling one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu in exchange for P1,000 from an undercover agent in a joint operation by the elements of the Municipal Drug Enforcement Team of Puerto Galera Municipal Police Station (lead unit), Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Oriental Mindoro, and the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit of PRO MIMAROPA.

Also seized from the suspects’ possession were eight additional pieces of small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, the P1,000 buy-bust money, P2,635 cash, and other paraphernalia.

- Advertisement -

The estimated aggregate quantity of the suspected shabu recovered from the suspect is more or less 3.0 grams valued at P20,400.

As of press time, the suspects are under the custody of the RPDEU MIMAROPA while criminal complaints about violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) are being prepared for the inquest proceedings against them before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

From January 1 to March 10, 2022, PRO MIMAROPA has already scored 53 drug buy-bust operations and nabbed a total of 60 drug personalities, yielding a total of 250.674 grams of shabu” and 39.819 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of P1,704,583.2 and P4,778.28, respectively.