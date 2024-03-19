Authorities apprehended a construction worker in Sitio Lamoro, Barangay Pasadena, El Nido, northern Palawan, on March 18, for allegedly violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610 and for rape.

The suspect, known as alias “Onel,” 29 years old, is identified as the No. 2 most wanted person at the regional level and resides in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas.

The arrest took place during a joint operation conducted by El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel and the Provincial Intelligence Unit-Palawan PPPO.

It was executed based on a warrant issued on January 3, 2023, by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14-Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, Palawan.

The warrant pertains to Criminal Case Number 42852 for violation of Section 10(a) of RA 7610, with a recommended bail of ₱200,000, and Criminal Case Number 42853 for rape by carnal knowledge, with no bail recommended.

The arrested individual is currently in the custody of El Nido MPS for further legal proceedings.