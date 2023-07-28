A 29-year-old farmer, considered the second most wanted at the municipal level for the alleged crime of attempted murder, was apprehended by authorities on Thursday, July 27 in Brgy. Tagusao, Quezon, Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Lowell Pagayon De Tomas, was arrested in a joint operation led by personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Provincial Field Unit (PFU) Tracker Team, in collaboration with Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Provincial Intelligence Detection and Management Unit (PIDMU) Personnel.

The arrest was executed by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest issued by Hon. Judge Ramon Chito Rada Mendoza of RTC Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Brookes Point, Palawan, dated July 24, 2023, in connection with a Crime of Attempted Murder, specifically docketed under Criminal Case Number 23-014771-QZN, with a recommended bail of P 120,000.

Currently, the arrested individual is under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for proper disposition.