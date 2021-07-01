A fishing banca carrying 14 local fishermen from Antique captured in the seas of Agutaya

Authorities arrest illegal fishers in waters off Agutaya town in Palawan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) seized a fishing banca, F/B 3A, that was being utilized in illegal fishing at Matarawis Island in Agutaya town.

According to a statement from the PCG, a fishing banca carrying 14 local fishermen from Barangay Batbatan, Culasi, Antique was captured in the seas of Agutaya on June 25 utilizing air compressors as breathing equipment.

They violated Municipal Ordinance No. 26, series of 2014, or the Ordinance Regulating the Entry of Transient Fishermen to Catch and Gather Maritime Products within the Municipal Waters of Agutaya.

The seized fishing banca and its 14 crew members were handed over to the Agutaya local government unit (LGU) for appropriate disposition.

As a result, the owner of F/B 3A paid the LGU of Agutaya P82,500 as a penalty for the violation.

