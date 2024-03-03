Local authorities apprehended an individual ranked number 2 on the provincial most wanted list on Saturday, March 2, at Sitio Paratungon, Barangay Pangobilian, in Brooke’s Point town.

Alias Amer was apprehended in a joint operation involving personnel from Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), 1st Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC), PIU-Palawan Provincial Police Office, RIU-4B, PALCIT Tracker-RID, HPT-Palawan, Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group Balabac, Office of the Director for Intelligence (ODI), and Tactical Operations Wing West.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued on February 2 by Jude Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for the crime of statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 (D) of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), as amended by RA 8353 and RA 11648.

Alias Amer is now in the custody of Brooke’s Point MPS pending proper disposition of the case.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

