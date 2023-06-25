A 29-year-old man was apprehended by the authorities in an anti-illegal drug buy-bust operation conducted in Purok Pag Asa, Brgy. Irawan, Puerto Princesa City on Saturday, June 24.

The joint operation was carried out by the Puerto Princesa City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPCPDEU) and the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) of the city government.

The arrested suspect, identified as Paolo Viterbo, also known as Nico, was listed as a street-level individual involved in illegal drug activities.

According to reports, Viterbo allegedly sold two transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer in exchange for P1,500.

During the arrest, authorities seized the said buy-bust money and other drug paraphernalia found in the possession of the suspect.

The apprehended individual is currently in police custody while awaiting the filing of charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.