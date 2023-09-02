Three wanted individuals, including one identified as Rank No. 2 on the municipal level, were apprehended in different towns of Palawan before the start of the current month due to their alleged involvement in cases of rape by sexual assault, acts of lasciviousness, and attempted homicide.

Those arrested on August 31 were identified in reports from the Palawan Police Provincial Office as Christian Bryan Ruellan, 37, a resident of Barangay Villa Liberta, El Nido; Ricky Lopez Marquez, 30, a resident of Brgy. Poblacion, Narra; and Jimmy Canja, 43, a farmer and resident of Brgy. Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan.

Ruellan, who is said to be labeled Rank No. 2 on the most wanted persons list at the municipal level, was apprehended by personnel from El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), working in collaboration with Coron MPS. The arrest was carried out based on a warrant dated July 27, 2023, issued by Judge Arnel Pecundo Cezar of Branch 163, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court in Coron, Palawan.

He was taken into custody due to charges related to rape by sexual assault under Article 266-A, Paragraph 2 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 8353. A recommended bail amount of P120,000 was set for his temporary release.

Marquez was apprehended on the same day in collaboration with personnel from Narra MPS, PIDMU, and PIU Palawan PPO. His arrest was made based on a warrant issued on July 17, 2023, by Judge Arlene Guillen of the Branch 13-Family Court, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, Puerto Princesa City.

The warrant was related to the charge of acts of lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code, in conjunction with Section 5 (B) of Republic Act Number 7610. The case has been docketed under Criminal Case Number 43391, and the recommended bail amount for his provisional release is P80,000.

Canja was also arrested on August 31 by members of the Palawan Intelligence Unit, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, PHPT-Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, PALCIT Tracker–RID, and NISGW.

His arrest was executed based on a warrant issued on August 24, 2023, by Judge Norferio Nono of MTC-Aborlan. The warrant pertains to a case of attempted homicide, docketed under criminal case number 3659.

The recommended bail for Canja’s temporary release has been set at P36,000.