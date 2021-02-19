Auring weakens before making landfall

Auring has weakened into a tropical storm due to the intrusion of dry air but is expected to re-intensify again as it continues on its path, the state weather bureau said in its latest bulletin.

Senior weather specialist Chriz Perez of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said during 5:00 p.m. weather bulletin that after Auring intensified into a severe tropical storm in the morning, it weakened into tropical storm by afternoon.

Auring remains at 415 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is not expected to make its landfall as typhoon, he added.

“Kaninang umaga ay naging severe tropical storm, bahagyang humina, bumalik sa tropical storm category. Dahil sa umiiral na amihan, nagkaroon ng intrusion of the dry air na galing sa amihan. So far, hindi naman natin ito inaasahan na magiging isang ganap na typhoon bago mag-landfall, however, posible pa ito magre-intensify into a severe tropical storm,” he said.

The thickness of the cloud brought by Auring is now at 300-kilometer radius reaching the eastern side of Mindanao.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) #1 is now raised over Southern Leyte and the southeastern portion of Eastern Samar in Guiuan including Homonhon Island. In the Mindanao area, it is raised over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, the western portion of Misamis Oriental (Balingasag, Balingoan, Binuangan, Claveria, Gingoog City, Jasaan, Kinoguitan, Lagonglong, Magsaysay, Medina, Salay, Sugbongcogon, Tagoloan, Talisayan, Villanueva), and the western portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Lantapan, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, Valencia City).

“Habang lumalapit ang bagyo ay asahan na within 12 to 24 hours ay makakaranas pa ng ulan at paminsan-minsan na pagbugso ng hangin ang mga nabanggit na lugar. Posible na sa mga susunod pa natin na weather bulletin ay dadami ang mga lugar na may wind signal at possible na sa mga susunod pa natin na weather bulletin ay dadami ang mga lugar na may warning signal at posibleng meron din tayo na mas mataas na wind signal na itaas sa succeeding weather bulletins,” he said.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometer per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 105 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

Due to existing northeast monsoon and Auring, sea condition will be at rough to very rough in the area surrounding areas of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In the next 24 hours, Auring will be at 290 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. After 72 hours or Monday afternoon, Auring will be at 140 km northwest of Coron, Palawan and on Wednesday, will be at northwestern boundary of Philippine Area of Responsibility, 490 km west of Iba, Zambales.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News.