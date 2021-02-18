Auring develops into tropical storm

Weather Bulletin as of 11:00a.m., February 18, 2021. Photo by PAGASA

Tropical depression Auring has intensified into a tropical storm, the state weather bureau announced in its 11:00 a.m. update

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Auring intensified into a tropical storm at 8:00 in the morning. It was estimated at 685 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 80 kph.

Auring is moving northwestward at a slow pace, he added.

“Mapapansin natin na nasa gitna pa ng karagatan itong bagyo kaya wala pa itong direktang epekto sa alin man bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

Auring will continue to move slowly within the next 24 hours and is still at the seas until tomorrow, eastern side of Mindanao.

On Sunday morning, the tropical storm will be within the vicinity of Surigao city, Surigao del Sur as a severe tropical storm.

It will traverse on Monday towards northern Sulu sea, which is at 85 kilometers north of Cuyo, Palawan.

Auring is projected to exist via the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday, PAGASA added.

Heavy rainfall may be observed in northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands during weekend through Monday.

PAGASA has yet released a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal for any locality.

Rough to very rough seas will be observed over seaboards of northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao due to surge of northeast monsoon.

Wave heights may reach up to five meters, which is risky for mariners of small sea crafts. Moderate to rough seas or 1.2 to 3.1 meter will be observed over the rest of the country.

