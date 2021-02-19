Auring could intensify in next 48 hours

“Auring” is remaining almost stationary, but the state weather bureau warns it can intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said Auring was recently located at 595 kilometers (km) east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 90 kph.

The tropical storm has no direct effect yet in country’s landmass when it comes to wind impact, she added.

“Sa mga nakalipas na oras ay hindi masyadong gumalaw itong si Auring kaya sa ngayon ay almost stationary ang kaniyang movement. Wala pa itong direktang epekto sa ating landmass in terms of wind impact o hangin sa ano man bahagi ng ating kalupaan. But as early as today, ang kaniyang trough o extension ay nakakaapekto na sa silangang bahagi ng Visayas at ilang bahagi ng Mindanao,” she said.

The weather system is moving generally westward and it is expected to move westward or northwestward before it traverse the northeastern portion of Mindanao, Visayas, and some parts of southern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

According to forecast track of PAGASA, Auring will remain at the sea in the next 24 hours, which is 395 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is expected to be at 225 km west of Calapan city, Oriental Mindoro in the next four days and on the fifth day, Auring will be at 320 km west of Subic bay.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) number 1 is now raised over Davao Oriental, the eastern portion of Davao de Oro (Pantukan, Maragusan, New Bataan, Compostela, Monkayo), the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (San Francisco, Rosario, Bunawan, Trento, Santa Josefa), and the southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin, Lianga, Barobo, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Bislig City, Lingig).

Meanwhile, Luzon area will still experience rain showers due to northeast monsoon or amihan.

According to its 5:00 am weather update, PAGASA said that rough to high seas with 3.0 to 6.5-meter height will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao in the next 24 hours; same condition will also observe over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon with 3.0 to 5.5 m height.

Southern Luzon will have 4.0 to 5.5 m height and Visayas with 3.5 to 6.0 m height, wherein sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels over these waters.

The rest of the seaboards of the country will experience moderate to rough sea condition with 1.2 to 3.0 m height.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.”

