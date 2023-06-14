Bataraza National High School (BNHS) ruled the secondary level of the 2023 Henyong Palaweno Quiz Bee competition held Tuesday, June 13, as part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023, while Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School (ASMES) dominated the elementary category.

The BNHS team consisted of Cedric M. Sagun, Earth Lean James M. Teodoro, and Mohammad Saad Ridzkhan S. Bairulla, under the guidance of teacher Ramy B. Dacallos. They topped 34 participating teams in the secondary level.

Roxas National Comprehensive High School (RNCHS) secured the second spot with the team composed of Althea Stephanie P. Morales, Jouanah Gabrielle A. Paulite, and Isaiah N. Jimenez, mentored by their teacher, Myra A. Abique.

Brooke’s Point National High School (BPNHS) grabbed the third position, comprising Karl Randall B. Quejano, Princess Louraine B. Nuhay, and Aliyah A. Attam, along with their teacher, Joyce Ann R. Imperial.

In the elementary level, ASMES emerged as the champion, representing the town of Roxas.

The victorious team consisted of Xian T. Malabayabas, Gernah Rovie U. Aumenta, and Ma. Strell Dawn A. Bebit, guided by their coach, Teacher Aram A. Camba.

Quezon Central School secured the second spot with the team composed of Jeremie Lanz N. Rica, Hannah Pearl R. Morales, and Nikki H. Santos, under the guidance of their coach, Teacher Jeaneviv V. Luzong.

Sowangan Elementary School from Quezon claimed the third position, with members Ada Mae J. Eclipse, Diana Rose B. Escartin, and Reyanna B. Anselmo, led by their coach, Teacher Helen T. Dacillo.

Winners in both levels received plaques, medals, certificates, and cash prizes. The champions were awarded P20,000, the first runners-up received P15,000, and the second runners-up obtained P10,000. Consolation prizes of P5,000.00 were given to the non-winning groups.

The Henyong Palaweno Quiz Bee was organized by the Provincial Government and was aimed to showcase and nurture the talents and abilities of Palaweño students, reflecting the administration’s prioritization of the education sector.

