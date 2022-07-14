- Advertisement by Google -

Board Member Winston Arzaga wants to invite Palawan State University (PSU) president Dr. Ramon M. Docto to enlighten the provincial board on his recent election as president of the university.

During the inaugural session of the 44th Sanguniang Panlalawigan, Arzaga proposed a resolution inviting the presence of Docto together with CHED Commissioner Dr. Jo Mark Libre, the chairman of PSU Board of Regents.

Arzaga said the provincial government is a “big” stakeholder in any selection process of the university.

“Unfortunately, I feel that the province itself is being relegated into the background without knowing what’s happening in the campus. So, perhaps it’s about time we listen to the highest officials of the university on the process that was done so we can put inputs as necessary,” Arzaga explained.

As noted in the Resolution No. 009-22, the anticipated dialogue between the two parties would open avenues for cooperation and other engagements for the benefit of the youth and student sectors of the province. (With reports from Genn Magdayao)