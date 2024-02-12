The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) said it had so far secured eight convictions against government officials involved in anomalous transactions.

Secretary Ernesto Perez said their office is intent on going after erring government employees, with cases filed before the Ombudsman or the Civil Service Commission.

“We have secured eight convictions. Ang mandato po ng ARTA, we, after the investigation, file it either with the Civil Service Commission or the Office of the Ombudsman,” Perez said.

Perez said this development signifies ARTA’s resolve to streamline and improve government processes.

Perez said that of the eight cases that secured a conviction, five were from the Land Transportation Office (LTO), one from an undisclosed local government unit, one from the Bureau of Fire Protection, and another from the Philippine Statistics Office.