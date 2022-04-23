The annual SM Stationery ArtFest combines inspiration with modern technology – and great prizes – in its TikTok Artfest: Art is Hope Contest.

Art, after all, is said to be a source of healing and hope during difficult and uncertain times. During the pandemic, some found comfort in sketching and drawing; while others have unleashed their creativity with some DIY craft kits like Miniature woodcraft, and Slime Making.

A joint project of SM Stationery, with brands Faber Castell, Sharpie, Elmer’s, Sakura, Artline and Artherapy, the contest encourages shoppers to share their art journey on TikTok to inspire others, and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

Sakura Micron Pigma is the Go-To fineliner pen that is smooth, crisp, rich ink colors and won’t smear or bleed-through on most papers.

The Artherapy Artist Bundle includes a Canvas Panel, a tabletop Easel, Artist Brush Set, an art caddy and an apron.

Go for Sustainable art tools like this Faber Castell eco pencil Pitt natural charcoal pencil.

Reveal the rainbow art of Scratch Magic with a wooden stylus.

Artherapy DIY GEM Sticker Art Activity Set

Diamond Art is a hobby where you stick “diamond” jewels onto a pattern to look like a mosaic.

Artherapy Miniature Dollhouse woodcraft for doll collectors.

Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe 3D wood craft

Form your own squishy jelly slime with Elmer’s Rainbow Jelly Slime Kit.

Unleash your inner DIY-er and mark anything you want with Sharpie Stained Brush Tip Marker and Retractable Permanent Markers.

Draw with delight with the fine brush nib of the Artline Colouring Marker Stix.

Every P500 worth of sponsored brands Artherapy, Elmer’s, Artline, Maped, Sharpie, and Faber Castell in-store at the SM Stationery section or online at shopsm.com and at the www.smstationery.com.ph entitles one to join the contest. There are two categories: Adult (ages 18-50) and Kids (ages 12-17).

Prizes include P10,000 worth of SM Stationery items and a Realme Cellphone for 2 Winners in the Adult Category and 2 Winners in the Kids Category. There will also be weekly prizes worth P5,000 for six winners in the Art is Hope raffle.

Create an artwork, show the progress of your artwork on TikTok, and show why this signifies that Art is Hope. Upload your art TikTok and make sure to tag @smstationery and put these hashtags #SMStationeryArtFest2022 #ArtIsHopeContest to qualify. The announcement of winners will be announced on May 31, 2022.

The SM Stationery TikTok Art Fest 2022: ART IS HOPE is in partnership with Sharpie, Faber Castell, Artline, Artherapy, Elmer’s, Sakura and Realme. Also, Be one of the lucky winners with the SM Stationery #ArtIsHopeRaffle. Simply, follow @smstationery and their brand partners on TikTok and comment on their post using #SMStationeryArtFest2022 and #ArtIsHopeRaffle hashtags. Winners will be announced on May 31, 2022. For more info, visit our website www.smstationery.com.ph and follow us on Instagram and Facebook in smstationeryph.