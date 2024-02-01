Two persons suspected of illegal logging were apprehended by the Culion police and personnel from the  Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday in Semilic, Brgy. Binudac, Culion.

The suspects, identified as Alias Gorio, a 56-year-old  farmer, and Alias Japjap, a 33-year-old fisherman, were both residents of Brgy. Halsey in the same town.

Authorities seized from the suspects two chainsaws, identified as STIHL models without serial numbers and colored orange.

A homemade caliber .22 rifle with seven live ammunition rounds and two Mitsubishi handheld radios were also confiscated during the operation, prompting the filing of charges for violation of  the Revised Forestry Code,  Republic Act 9175 Chainsaw Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591 Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

