The top-most wanted person at the municipal level in the town of Araceli was apprehended by law enforcement authorities in a joint operation held on Friday, June 30.

Richard Dalabajan Villarosa, a 47-year-old, was arrested in Barangay Taloto, Araceli, in an operation conducted by personnel from the Araceli Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, CIT-RID 4B, and Dumaran MPS.

The arrest of Villarosa was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 14 (Family Court) in Taytay, Palawan.

He is charged with the violation of Section 5(A) and Section 5(H)(A) of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004. The recommended bail amounts for the charges are P120,000 for Section 5(A) and P72,000 for Section 5(H)(A), respectively.

Villarosa is currently in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper legal proceedings and the disposition of the case.