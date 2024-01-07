Four fishermen were arrested by authorities in the vicinity waters of Barangay Tinintinan in the town of Araceli last Thursday afternoon for using a prohibited air compressor as a breathing apparatus.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported that Cris Estrada, 28, and three of his companions, residents of Brgy. Madoldolon, Araceli, were arrested for violating Municipal Ordinance No. 139, Series of 2009, which bans the use of air compressors as breathing apparatus in fishing activities.

They were caught using the compressor during a seaborne patrol operation by personnel from the Araceli Municipal Police Station (MPS), which began at 10 a.m. on January 4.

Confiscated from Estrada and his group were their motorized boat, compressor engine, compressor air tank, and other equipment, including approximately 5 kilos of assorted fish.

The apprehended fishermen were detained and fined for their first offense.