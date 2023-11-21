Karl Dylan Aquino joined his first city council regular session as the new SK Federation President and youth representative on November 20th, with hopes of spotlighting young entrepreneurs and businesspersons, as well as local environmental and livelihood programs within the next two years.

Aquino is an active member of Junior Chambers International (JCI) Puerto Princesa Oil, serving as the LO president in 2022, and also as the national director of the 2023 JCI Philippines. His leadership experiences primarily center around youth-oriented programs, which he maintained since his time serving as the three-termer student council president at Holy Trinity University from junior high school, senior high school, and college.

He also serves as the Vice President for the Puerto Princesa Underground River Partners Foundation in 2023.

Aquino expressed his gratitude to former councilor Myka Magbanua, who supported his transition into office and aided in the transfer of responsibilities as smoothly as possible.

Taking Myka Magbanua’s advice to heart, Aquino hopes to launch several programs for the city’s youth during his term, focusing on young entrepreneurs and assisting them in registering their businesses, learning the legalities of owning such businesses, and guiding those who are venturing into businesses for the first time.

“Lalo na yung mga [small and midsized enterprises] natin na kabataan ang may-ari, kailangan natin silang iinvolve sa mga livelihood programs. Sabi ko nga sa SK Federation, kailangan may flagship program tayo sa mga kabataan sa barangay na may livelihood program at the same time may environmental program,” he said.

Though Aquino admitted that the next two years might go by too quickly to launch all of the programs, he assured that he intended for the lasting effects of these projects to continue throughout the years.

“Isa yan sa mga marami pang proyekto, nasabi ko nga na masyadong maiksi ang dalawang taon, pero gagawin natin ang ating makakaya para mabigyan ng pansin yung mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kabataan,” he said.