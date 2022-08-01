- Advertisement by Google -

The first batch of the Apuradong Kabataan ng Puerto Princesa (AKAPP) under the Puerto Princesa City Young Leaders Academy (PPCYLA) of the city government officially took their oath for the start of their six-month leadership skills training.

A total of 60 youth leaders took their oath in front of Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron during the city government’s Monday morning flag ceremony, after which they will begin their training.

City youth coordinator Ralph Assuncion said under the program, which is spearheaded by the City Development Office together with the Sangguniang Kabataan, AKAB members will undergo skills training in leadership, communication, personality development, first aid, firefighting, HIV/AIDS education, GAD/abuse education and prevention, reproductive health awareness, vlogging and mobile photography, and parliamentary procedures, among others.

They will also conduct coastal cleanup/cleanup drives, tree planting, and blood donation activities together with different government agencies and non-government organizations.

After their training, they will have a practicum and have programs in their barangays and schools.

Asuncion further said the program aims to prepare the youth to become future leaders of society.

