Two individuals were arrested during an anti-illegal logging operation conducted by authorities in Brgy. Poblacion 1, Coron, Palawan, at 8:17 a.m. yesterday, July 21.

The suspects were identified as Jonnel Vicera, 30, and Jore Villoga, 20, both residents of Brgy. Gaudalupe, in the same town.

The two were caught carrying five pieces of 2x4x12 wood, seven pieces of 2x3x12, and sixteen pieces of 2x2x12 laho wood, totaling 146 board feet and valued at ₱8,760.

The suspects are now in custody of the Special Boat Crew of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group and will face charges under Section 77 of Presidential Decree 705.