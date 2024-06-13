The Philippine Institue of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported Thursday another earthquake in the waters of Palawan, this time in the town of Coron.

The tremor was the second recorded in the province within three days, after the first was recorded in Roxas town last Tuesday, June 11.

Phivolcs said the quake in Coron was registered at 3 p.m. with 4.2 magnitude and a depth of 10 kilometers, 12.22°N, 120.47°E – 38 kilometers North and 50° East of Coron.

The agency added that intensity 4 was recorded in the town.

No report on damages are available.

It was a bit lesser in magnitude compared to the 4.7 recorded in Roxas last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMI) of Coron said the quake was felt in the town.

Administrative aid Marwin Padilla said she was a little bit shocked when she noticed that her laptop computer was shaking.

She however said employees at the municipal hall did not get out of the building as the tremor lasted only a few seconds and that it was not strong.

“People panicked when they heard about a possible tsunami but when we called Phivolcs, they said there’s no threat, so everything is back to normal,” she said