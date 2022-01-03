Another pangolin was turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) just before the year 2021 came to a close.

The PCSDS stated in a post that the pangolin (Manis culionensis) was rescued from an entrapment operation on December 16, 2021, by the National Anti-Illegal Logging Task Force and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and was subsequently turned over to the National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center (NWRRC).

Known locally as “balintong”, the protected wildlife species was successfully repatriated to Palawan on Christmas Eve, with the assistance of Dr. Glenn Maguad of the Biodiversity Management Bureau Wildlife Rescue Center (BMB WRC).

The pangolin is released back into the wild by the PCSDS. (Photo courtesy of PCSDS)

Dr. Rebong, the PCSDS on-call veterinarian, assessed the repatriated pangolin’s health and administered multivitamins and anti-parasitic medication.

After ensuring that the Pangolin species was in good health and condition, it was immediately released back into the wild, according to the PCSDS.

Its return was welcomed by PCSDS Deputy Executive Director Atty. Adelina Villena, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief Felizardo Cayatoc, Atty. Joanna Sarah T. Diva, Dr. Glenn Rebong, and the PCSDS Wildlife Rescue Team.