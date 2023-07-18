A 40-year-old former New People’s Army fighter, known as “Reniel,” voluntarily surrendered to authorities on July 17, in Brooke’s Point town.

Reniel, a former member of the Ganap na Kasapi ng Partido (GK) and tagged under the Kilusang Larangang Gerilya-South, SRMA-4E, turned himself in to the Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT) under the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 4B in Barangay Saraza, Brooke’s Point, Southern Palawan, the Police Regional Office in Mimaropa said Tuesday.

The regional police office claimed Reniel operated with the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC) in the municipalities of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza in the southern part of Palawan.

He made the decision to surrender at around 10:00 a.m. The successful outcome was through the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies.

The City Intelligence Team (CIT) of Puerto Princesa City, under RIU 4B, played an important role in providing assistance, along with the Regional Intelligence Division (RID)-Palawan Counter Intelligence Tracker Team (CITT) of PRO MIMAROPA.

Reniel is currently under the care of the PIT, RIU 4B, where he will undergo debriefing and receive necessary assistance before enrolling in the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The E-CLIP is designed to facilitate the reintegration of former rebels into mainstream society by providing livelihood assistance, skills training, and other support programs.

Authorities commend Reniel for his courageous decision to surrender and urge other members of insurgent groups to follow his example. The government assures them that surrendering rebels will be treated fairly and provided with opportunities for a better future.