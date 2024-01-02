Actress Angelica Panganiban has married her non-showbiz partner, Gregg Homan, on December 31 in Los Angeles, California.

Angelica shared the news about her intimate sunset garden wedding on Instagram, along with a few pictures taken by photographer Pat Dy on New Year’s Eve.

“123123 Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan. Maligayang bagong taon – Mrs Angelica Panganiban Homan ❤️,” her caption stated.

The pair became engaged in May 2022, about four months prior to her giving birth to Amila Sabine. Their relationship was first revealed to the public on January 1, 2021.

The Kapamilya actress looked radiant in a Vania Romoff wedding dress. Her wedding, which had a minimalist white theme, was attended by only her closest friends, including Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla.