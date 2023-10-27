Dear fellow residents of Puerto Princesa City,

I hope you are all in good health and high spirits as we continue to bask in the beauty of our remarkable city, crowned “THE NUMBER 1 ISLAND IN THE WORLD.” This accolade is not only a testament to our breathtaking natural surroundings but also to the spirit of unity that defines our community.

Today, I want to address a matter that affects us all, and I am moved to take this step following an interaction with a neighbor. As we live in such proximity to one another, our actions can have a profound impact on our community’s well-being.

I approached my neighbor with a polite request to consider alternatives to burning leaves and waste materials, as the smoke from the burning often drifted toward my home. What’s more, leaf and waste burning releases several poisons into the environment, which not only inconveniences daily tasks (such as drying laundry) but also poses serious health risks, particularly to those with respiratory conditions. In response to this request, my neighbor expressed frustration, questioning why they should adjust their behavior based on my request.

I respect my neighbor’s right to manage their property as they see fit, but I also firmly believe that our community thrives when we work together and take collective responsibility for our surroundings. This is why I have been prompted to take a more comprehensive approach to addressing this issue.

I’d like to draw your attention to Republic Act No. 9003, known as the “Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.” This legislation serves as a vital guide for responsible waste management. RA 9003 encourages waste segregation, recycling, composting, and other sustainable waste management practices while strictly prohibiting the open burning of solid waste. Violation of this law may result in penalties, including P300 to P1000 fines and imprisonment of 1 to 15 days.

Considering this, I propose a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to RA 9003 and promoting responsible waste disposal. It is my hope that this campaign will not only educate but also inspire our fellow citizens to take pride in our city and uphold the principles of this law.

I invite you all to join me in this endeavor, regardless of whether you have faced a similar situation or not. Together, we can uphold the principles of RA 9003, create a culture of responsible waste management, and ensure that our beloved Puerto Princesa City continues to shine as the number one city in the world.

Thank you for your attention, and I look forward to the positive changes we can make together. Let’s continue to build a strong, sustainable, and harmonious community that we can all be proud of.

Sincerely,

Concerned Resident