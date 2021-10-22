Rawson Marshall Thurber’s upcoming American action comedy Red Notice, written and directed by him, will debut on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, is Johnson’s third collaboration with Thurber, after Central Intelligence in 2016 and Skyscraper in 2018.

The plot revolves around an Interpol “red notice”, the highest level warrant for hunting down and apprehending the world’s most wanted.

John Hartley (Johnson), the FBI’s best profiler, is on the case, and while on a worldwide manhunt, he finds himself right smack in the midst of a daring heist led by Nolan Booth (Reynolds) the world’s greatest art thief.

- Advertisement -

WATCH || Red Notice trailer.

The circumstances prompted Hartley to team up with Booth in order to apprehend the most sought art thief, “The Bishop,” portrayed by Gal Gadot.

The ensuing high-flying adventure takes the three all over the globe, across the dance floor, into a remote jail, into the forest, and, worst of all, into each other’s presence.

The all-star cast is joined by Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Produced by Hiram Garcia, Johnson, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Co., and Thurber’s Bad Version, Inc., Red Notice is a stylish globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse (and cat).