Nov 16, 2020

Amanpulo gains recognition from World Spa Awards 2020

Nov 16, 2020 Patricia Laririt

The Aman Spa was named the Philippines’ Best Resort Spa for 2020.

Image from Aman.com

Private luxury island resort Amanpulo on Pamalican Island, Cuyo was recently recognized in the World Spa Awards 2020, a global awarding body that is part of the World Travel Awards.

After being named the Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort, the Philippines’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa, and the Philippines’ Leading Private Island Resort of 2020, Amanpulo Island Resort’s Aman Spa was also given recognition in the World Spa Awards, a sub-awarding global initiative of the prestigious World Travel Awards.

“Our winners represent the very best of the best in the global spa and wellness sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges,” said Rebecca Cohen, World Spa Awards managing director, said in a press release October 28.

Other winners from the Philippines included the Conrad Spa Manila for the Philippines’ Best Hotel Spa 2020, and The Farm at San Benito for the Philippines’ Best Wellness Retreat 2020.

Meanwhile, Gstaad Palace in Switzerland won “World’s Best Hotel Spa,” Lanserhof Tegernsee in Germany won “World’s Best Medical Spa,” essential oils company doTERRA won “World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand,” and Aamgiri of Utah, USA won “World’s Best Desert Spa.”

 

 

